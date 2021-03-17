Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officials had a ‘flagrant’ disregard for Meng’s rights, her lawyers tell court

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 at the request of the United States to face fraud charges

A lawyer for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is accusing officials involved in her arrest of negligence, arguing there was a “deliberate and flagrant” disregard for her rights.

Tony Paisana made the remarks at the start of a B.C. Supreme Court hearing on arguments alleging there was misconduct by Canadian and U.S. officials involved in her arrest over two years ago.

Meng’s legal team is trying to convince the judge overseeing her extradition case to order a stay of proceedings on the basis that she was subjected to an abuse of process.

Paisana says evidence will be presented to support allegations that Canadian officials ignored an order for her immediate arrest, abused their powers for the improper purpose of a criminal investigation and failed in their duties in other ways.

In court documents, lawyers for Canada’s attorney general say the allegation of misconduct is supported only by speculation and innuendo, and is not supported by the evidence.

Meng was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 at the request of the United States to face fraud charges that both she and the telecom company deny.

“Overall, we say the officers at the heart of this case, at times, demonstrated a lack of regard for the charter, for this court’s role in overseeing their conduct and, frankly, the truth,” Paisana told the court on Wednesday.

READ MORE: ‘Two Michaels’ detained in China have hearings Friday and Monday, says Garneau

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

HuaweiMeng extradition

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White House confirms Canada asked for vaccine help, won’t say if U.S. has agreed
Next story
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Just Posted

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

The Island Aurora in Port McNeill. (Gaby Wickstrom photo)
Training exercise to cause sailing delays for Port McNeill, Alert Bay and Sointula

“On Sunday, March 21 2021, a training event will take place on the Island Aurora”

The North Island U11 (Atom) Eagles hold their sticks in the air after winning an exhibition game on Saturday against the Comox Valley B Chiefs at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
North Island minor hockey season officially comes to an end

The Eagles will be holding an AGM (in person if restrictions lift and allow it) in May.

The Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Centre. (Google maps photo)
Port Hardy seniors society announces new board members

The board members were elected for the next three years.

A beautiful sunrise at the Port McNeill Harbour. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Harbour Advisory Committee wants to see improvements to parking lot

No formal, detailed costing was available but estimates ranging upwards of $50,000 were discussed.

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)
Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

Video captures argument turned physical between woman and youth

Most Read