Oilers mourn death of ‘dear friend’ Ben Stelter, 6, after battle with brain cancer

The Edmonton Oilers say they are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with cancer whom the team rallied around during their run to the Western Conference final.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, said in a tweet that his son died Tuesday night.

Ben Stelter was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, before his fifth birthday.

He became a visible part of the Oilers’ playoff run, attending several games. The Oilers went on a 10-game home winning streak at one point with Stelter in attendance.

“We are mourning the passing of our dear friend, number one Oilers fan, good luck charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter,” the Oilers said Wednesday in a statement.

“Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was massive.”

The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds. pic.twitter.com/HWibnZKOxC — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Ben Stelter. It’s never easy knowing what to say, but we do know this, Ben brought so much joy to everyone he met and meant so much to the hockey and collector community. Forever in our hearts. Rest easy, Ben. 🧡💙🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/0eo13NqsYz — Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) August 10, 2022

Our hearts go out to Ben Stelter's family, the @EdmontonOilers and everyone who loved him. The hockey world will never forget Ben. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/HnyEOkWkGS — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 10, 2022

