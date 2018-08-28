Gas prices at five Vernon service stations along 25th Avenue had four different prices as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Five different Vernon gas stations, four different prices.

As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., a handful of service outlets along 25th Avenue had their prices range between $1.19.9 and $1.39.9.

Super Save Gas, at 43rd Street and 25th Avenue, was the lowest at $1.19.9, the lowest pricein the province, according to gasbuddy.com.

RELATED: Vernon pumps on the rise

Kitty-corner across the roadway, Petro Canada was $1.21.9. Esso/7-Eleven and Mobil Mart (Real Canadian Wholesale Club) were at $1.35.9 and Shell was at $1.39.9.

The average provincial price according to the website is $1.40.9.

RELATED: EDITORIAL: Fueling our fear with higher gas prices


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Just Posted

Larry Lake wildfire listed as 100 per cent contained

Larry Lake

Female minor hockey continues to grow in the Tri-Port

“The girls that we do have here are great hockey players and really improving”

Premier of BC ignores Port Hardy council’s request for representation on wild salmon commission

Council will send another letter requesting representation on the Wild Salmon Advisory Commission.

Alice Lake Loop roads partially closed due to wildfires

Two of the roads that make up the Alice Lake Loop have been temporarily closed to the public.

Port McNeill in Focus: Is the compensation enough for you to take the plunge into local politics?

“Silly season is upon us, political junkies know the municipal election is coming Oct. 20”

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Ex-CFO files racism complaint against City of Nanaimo

Victor Mema alleges discrimination, goes to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

Thief steals B.C. city’s Terry Fox banner

Organizers of Chilliwack cancer fundraiser upset at large banner’s disappearance

Dozen Search Dog Association members come up empty in weekend hunt for missing Vancouver Island man

Ben Kilmer disappeared May 16

Company cleared to start exploratory drilling in B.C. First Nations title area

Tsilhqot’tin Nation calls on NDP Government to step in and stop mine program

Air Canada, WestJet raising baggage fee

Canada’s two largest airlines are raising the price for the first checked bag to $30, and for the second bag to $50

VIDEO: Orcas caught on camera hunting seal off Vancouver Island

Boaters caught in an orca feeding frenzy near Victoria when the whales appeared near their boat and attacked a seal

Bowen Island beers recalled over ‘can defects’

Affected cans might have sharp metal pieces sticking out

Most Read