Members of the Saanich Fire Department can be seen working to put out a fire in the 4500-block of Chattertown Way on Jan. 26. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)

One cat killed, another resuscitated following blaze in Saanich townhouse

One pet remains missing after a house fire in Saanich Tuesday.

Saanich firefighters worked quickly to douse fire in a townhouse in the 4500-block of Chatterton Way and managed to save at least one of the three resident cats.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 26). On arrival, firefighters noticed a significant amount of smoke coming from the unit and found that none of the residents were home, said Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell.

However, three cats were inside at the time. One cat died, another was resuscitated by firefighters and a third fled the home and is still missing.

The fire was contained to the unit it originated in, though neighbours were evacuated. Aside from the affected cats, no injuries were reported, Heppell said.

Fire investigators were on scene as of 11 a.m. in an effort to determine the cause of the blaze.

