A highway incident on Highway 19A near Black Creek shut down the road in both directions.

A highway incident on Highway 19A near Black Creek shut down the road in both directions.

One dead after early morning crash near Black Creek

A car collided with a power pole shortly before 3 a.m. on Hwy 19A

One person is dead following an early morning single-vehicle crash on Highway 19A north of Black Creek on Tuesday morning.

Oyster River Fire Chief Bruce Green said the call for the incident came in shortly before 3 a.m.

The vehicle had run into a hydro pole in the 8400-block.

“When I arrived on scene I saw the car had snapped the pole in half. It was lying down on the ground, and hydro lines were down,” Green said. “On examination of the scene, I determined the driver of the vehicle was deceased.”

READ MORE: Traffic incident affects Highway 19A near Black Creek

The fire department secured the area, shut down the highway, and turned the scene over to the RCMP to perform an investigation.

Green said firefighters also helped extricate the person from the vehicle.

The highway was restricted to single lane traffic between Lalum Road and Hamm Road until shortly before 10 a.m.


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Rivercar crashfirefightersRCMP

Previous story
Grand Forks man allegedly assaults paramedics, takes up sword in armed stand-off
Next story
Surrey RCMP probe garbage-throwing ‘racism’ confrontation at Aspen Park in Newton

Just Posted

2021 is all about loving your bike. (Metro Creative photo)
Active transportation funds to help people get around Sayward and Cortes Island

Practical nursing student Desmond Rutherford learns about the proper care and assessment of an IV with a patient simulator in NIC’s Practical Nursing labs. Photo supplied
North Island College launches Access to Practical Nursing program

Three electoral areas of the northern part of Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Elections BC
2020 voter turnout second highest in B.C.’s history

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.
MP Blaney wants new agency office in North Island-Powell River