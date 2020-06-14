A motorcycle crash on the Malahat caused traffic delays up to four hours in the northbound lane on Saturday afternoon. (Google Maps)

One dead following motorcycle crash on Malahat

Malahat reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday

One person involved in a motorcycle crash along the Malahat Saturday afternoon has died, according to B.C. Coroners Service.

B.C. Coroners were notified of the crash that closed the northbound lane for about four hours after a motorcycle collided with the median near Okotoks Drive around 3 p.m. on June 13.

It is unclear as to whether the driver or the passenger on the motorcycle has died. The remaining person involved in the crash has sustained life-threatening injuries.

B.C. Coroners said they have no other details to release as of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Motorcycle crash on Malahat leaves two people with life-threatening injuries

ALSO READ: William Head prison escapees charged in homocide of Metchosin man

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

malahatmotor vehicle crashWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Just Posted

VIDEO: Gwa’sala Nakwaxda’xw school staff get pied, dyed and shaved

Students hit reading target a week early

VIDEO: Port Hardy Secondary School’s 2020 graduating class

Port Hardy Secondary School celebrated grad on June 12.

VIDEO: Alert Bay pharmacist’s daughter invents automated device to prevent overdose deaths

The project was a finalist in the Youth Innovation Showcase

Get to know Port Alice’s new doctors

Garneau-Bégin and his colleague Dr. Bennett-Boutilier wanted a rural practice in Port Alice.

‘Egg-cellent’ recipes: What’s your favourite way to eat eggs?

Eggs donations are pouring through the cracks in Port Hardy, so here’s a roundup of recipes to help

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

One dead following motorcycle crash on Malahat

Malahat reopened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

UPDATED: Motorcycle crash on Malahat leaves two people with life-threatening injuries

Malahat reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Most Read