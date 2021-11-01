Three engines from the Saanich Fire Department responded to a deadly fire in the 3200-block of Cook Street Sunday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Three engines from the Saanich Fire Department responded to a deadly fire in the 3200-block of Cook Street Sunday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

One dead in Halloween Saanich apartment fire

Investigation underway after fire broke out in 3200-block Cook Street

One person is dead following an apartment fire near the Victoria-Saanich border Sunday (Oct. 31) night.

The Saanich Fire Department responded to the reported blaze in the 3200-block of Cook Street just past 9:30 p.m. with three engines and 18 firefighters.

“It was fully involved in the one suite, with flames and smoke showing,” assistant deputy fire chief Trevor Stubbings said.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and contain the majority of the damage to one of the apartment units, but not before one person died. No other people were injured, according to the fire department. Stubbings said two other units were likely damaged.

Investigation teams from the Saanich fire and police departments are returning to the scene Monday morning to assess damage and determine the cause.

