The slide occurred just east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon. (MOTI photo)

1 person dead in weekend rockslide near Golden

One individual succumbed to their injuries after a rock fell on their vehicle

A person has died in a rockslide in the Kicking Horse Canyon on Friday afternoon (March 4), police have confirmed.

The Golden RCMP was notified of a rock fall and motor vehicle incident at approximately 3:50 p.m. local time.

Emergency crews all responded to the scene to help clear the danger zone.

One person was left in critical condition as a result of a rock falling on their vehicle. The individual was brought to the local area hospital and succumbed to their injuries the following day.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured states Cpl. Mike Wilson.

Our hearts go out to the families of the injured parties.

The highway was closed for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

