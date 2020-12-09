A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)

A vehicle was driven into a T’Souke businesses early Wednesday morning. (Sooke News Mirror photo)

One in custody after truck intentionally driven into Island PetroCan

Early morning Sooke crash also affected adjoining Timmy’s

Some T’Sou-ke Nation businesses were out of commission on Dec.9 after a truck was driven by a man right through their front doors.

Sooke RCMP say it appears the vehicle was intentionally driven into the building at 3:40 a.m., striking the Petro-Canada and Tim Hortons in the 6000-block of Sooke Road.

One man was taken into custody by police after the incident.

April Sims, the Tim Hortons franchise owner, told the Sooke News Mirror that her baker was inside beginning to prep for the day when he heard a “loud crash, then a bang.”

The store was closed on Dec. 9 and hoped to resume operations soon, but that’s dependent on how fast repairs can be completed. Most of the damage was to the Petro-Canada side of the business, Sims said.

Traffic was not impacted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

– with files from Aaron Guillen

car crashSooke

