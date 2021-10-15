A northbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway has been closed due to a crash at Kilmalu Road. (Screenshot)

One killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Cowichan Thursday afternoon

Other driver taken to hospital

One person was killed in a two-car crash at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and the Cobble Hill Road/Kilmalu Road intersection just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said a KIA Forte heading south on the TCH struck a Ford E 350 van heading north.

She said the driver of the KIA died at the scene and the van’s driver was taken to hospital with apparently non-life threatening injuries.

Saunderson said the Mill Bay fire department, BC Ambulance Service and the BC Coroners Office were at the scene soon after the accident.

“The cause of the accident is under investigation,” she said

One lane of the TCH heading north was closed for several hours after the accident and traffic was diverted.

More information as it becomes available.

