One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

An Alberta man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 3 at the Kootenay Pass Wednesday night that spilled what RCMP are calling a “significant” amount of fuel into the Salmo River.

RCMP said a fuel tanker crashed around 8:20 p.m. near the western bottom of the Kootenay Pass.

The pass remains closed as environmental emergency response teams work to make the scene safe for police to continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 250-354-5180.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

