Comox Valley resident Regine Deane snapped a photo of a power pole going down near her home Thursday morning. With one more blast of snow, rain and wind heading for the area, more power outages may be expected. Photo by Regine Deane

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

Just as Vancouver Island is beginning to dig out from a wintry week of weather, residents north of the Malahat should get ready for what may feel like yet another blast of winter’s wrath.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for coastal British Columbia Friday morning including east Vancouver Island beginning tonight.

The area includes Courtenay, Campbell River, Duncan, Nanaimo, Nanoose Bay, Fanny Bay, Port Alberni and the Cowichan Valley.

An approaching Pacific storm will bring heavy snow and strong winds to the area.

As warmer air associated with the storm penetrates the region overnight, snow will begin to transition to rain over areas adjacent to the Strait of Georgia.

RELATED: Comox hit with record-breaking snowfall amid winter storm

Inland communities will receive the heaviest amounts as snow continues through Saturday morning.

Total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15cm is expected. Local blowing snow is also expected, with winds southeast 30 to 50 km/h increasing to 50 to 70km/h late this evening.

The good news for those who want a return to normal temperatures this month is that temperatures are expected to rise throughout the weekend and into next week. On Saturday, the high is expected to reach 7C, and 8C on Sunday and Monday, with rain or showers throughout the week.

The lows throughout the weekend and into next week are not supposed to dip lower than 3C.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oil and gas industry applauds top court’s dismissal of B.C.’s Trans Mountain case

Just Posted

Collaborative effort removes salmon farms from BC coast

The first farms to be removed were those in closest to the Ahta and Viner Rivers.

North Island Concert Society: Marc Atkinson Trio coming to the Civic Centre

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

MP Blaney welcomes feedback on medical assistance in dying legislation

Over the next two weeks the Government of Canada is holding consultations… Continue reading

Picture perfect: Get the most from your wedding photography

Stop by the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles run over Victoria Racquet Club B2 Kings

“This team has come so far this year, from a tough time in tiering to where we are now”

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

B.C. pair ordered to pay $55,000 for oil tank discovered four years after selling home

Judge says defendants breached contract, despite being unaware of tank until basement flooded

Canada to give $25,000 to families of each Canadian who died in Iran plane crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made it clear that Canada still expects Iran to compensate victims

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Oil and gas industry applauds top court’s dismissal of B.C.’s Trans Mountain case

The high court’s ruling Thursday removes one of the remaining obstacles for the project

Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

Shotgun Jake: Virtanen nets key goal as Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

NHL’s Pacific Division race tightens up

Most Read