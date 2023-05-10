One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)

One person is dead and another seriously injured in a helicopter incident at Smithers airport May 6. (File photo)

1 dead, another injured after getting hit by Airbus helicopter at B.C. airport

Transportation Safety Board is conducting a Class 4 investigation into the occurrence at Smithers

One person is dead and another seriously injured following an incident with a helicopter at the Smithers Regional Airport May 6.

Liam MacDonald, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said Mustang Helicopters was conducting some kind of ground operation when the Airbus helicopter went into “uncontrollable yaw,” rotated 540 degrees and struck two maintenance workers.

One of the workers was killed and another sustained injuries serious enough he had to be airlifted to an undisclosed hospital.

Frédéric Allard, president of Mustang Helicopters, said he was unable to say anything about the incident because it is now under investigation by the TSB.

He also said he could not disclose anything about the two workers out of respect for their privacy and that of their families.

The TSB did not immediately dispatch investigators, but later determined it to be a Class 4 Occurrence may involve fatalities or serious injuries or a small release of dangerous goods with moderate to minor damage to property and/or the environment.

It is also defined by public interest within a local or regional area, but presents little likelihood of advancing transportation saftety.

Black Press Media has learned the identity of one of the victims and has reached out to his family.

More to come.

OTHER NEWS: Real estate sales dip in Smithers area for Q1 2023


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Zoom zoom: Washington man facing charges after going 262 km/h on Coquihalla
Next story
B.C. snow levels vary widely

Just Posted

Pumper 5 truck gets pushed into the fire station. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue Facebook photo)
Here’s the total cost for the Town of Port McNeill’s brand new Pumper 5 truck

The Kwakiutl First Nation hosted a gathering at their Gukwdzi in Fort Rupert on Red Dress Day, May 5, to remember, educate, and raise awareness for all the women, girls, men, boys, and two-spirited that have gone missing. See the full story and photos on page nine. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
PHOTOS: Kwakiutl First Nation hosts gathering at Gukwdzi to honour Red Dress Day

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Minister issues statement applauding the Broughton Aquaculture Transition Initiative

Jessica Wegg (left) is the Federal Green Party’s candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding. Green Party leader Elizabeth May (right) announced Wegg’s candidacy at the Green Party AGM in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Elizabeth May announces North Island-Powell River candidate in Campbell River

Pop-up banner image