One person dead after Highway 4 collision near Coombs

BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation

One person has died after a collision on Highway 4 near Coombs on Jan. 6.

Police, Qualicum Beach Fire Department and BC EHS were called to the scene at approximately 5:50 p.m., RCMP reported.

RCMP reported a pickup truck crossed the centre line and hit another car. The driver of the car was killed.

BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Drive BC reported the road between Hilliers Rd and the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 4A was closed at approximately 6:20 p.m. It reopened shortly before 2 a.m.

— NEWS Staff

