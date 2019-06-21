Woman dead, two in hospital after morning apartment fire in Saanich

Three departments responded to a structure fire in the 2600-block of Richmond Road early Friday morning. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Saanich Fire Department has confirmed a woman died in an early morning fire Friday.

The woman, in her 60s, was found unresponsive in the hallway of an apartment complex and later succumbed to injuries. Two others were taken to hospital with unconfirmed injuries and officials are unable to confirm the number of residents affected at this time.

Saanich Police Detectives and the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the death of the woman found inside the building by Saanich Fire members during their initial suppression efforts. The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation.

BREAKING: Nishi Lakhwara is a resident at an early morning apartment fire on Richmond Road. She says they were evacuated at around 4:20 a.m pic.twitter.com/hPhnr85BFv — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) June 21, 2019

Several residents had to be rescued from their fourth-floor balconies said Saanich’s Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Rob Heppell, adding several residents also suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated by BC Ambulance Services.

Residents reported seeing “massive” flames coming from the top storey of an apartment building in the 2600-block of Richmond Road near Haultain Street for upwards of 45 minutes.

WATCH: Fire in the 2600-block of Richmond Rd. has been contained. Read more at https://t.co/MTAc7DxSUm. #yyj pic.twitter.com/2gaaVodrXq — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) June 21, 2019

Nishi Lakhwara, a resident of the building, said she was evacuated at around 4:20 a.m. and by 5 everyone in the building had been evacuated.

“We were hoping it would not flame up as much as it did, but it just kept on flaming up,” she said. “We stood around and saw the flames for about 45 minutes.”

The building had a practice drill shortly before this fire and Lakhwara credits that drill for getting everyone out safely.

“We knew the procedures quite well but I think we were pretty quick to come down and that was the catch,” she noted.

Heppell said there will be extensive water and smoke damage, especially to four suites on the fourth floor that were directly affected by the fire.

Victoria, Oak Bay, and Saanich fire crews were on scene. Residents are expected to be displaced for several hours but an emergency reception centre has been set up at the recreation centre nearby.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and emergency support services will be provided to the affected residents.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief for Saanich Rob Heppell confirms multiple people were rescued for the building but says the fire has since been contained. @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/lwZcvAHyn4 — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) June 21, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter