One person dead as fire ravages Island apartment building

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday when the building caught fire.

One person is confirmed dead following a residential fire in Merville north of the Comox Valley Tuesday morning.

Tenants of the Hillview Apartments in Merville were evacuated Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. when the building caught fire.

Courtenay and Oyster River firefighters attended the blaze at 7437 North Island Hwy.

Within the hour, Oyster River firefighters were called to a second fire in the area along the North Island Highway in Black Creek.

Initial reports indicate an RV was on fire; no injuries were reported

Around the same time Tuesday, another fire broke out on Denman Island, near the General Store.