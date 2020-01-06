The Courtenay Fire Department along with the Comox Valley RCMP responded to a fatal crash Sunday evening on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road. Photo by CTV Vancouver Island

One person dead following late-night crash in the Comox Valley

The incident happened on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road.

One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision late Sunday evening in the Comox Valley.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Courtenay Fire Department along with the Comox Valley RCMP responded to the crash on the Comox Valley Parkway near the Comox Logging Road where a Mercedes car collided head-on with a Brinks armored truck.

RCMP confirm the driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

The noted while the investigation is only in the preliminary stages, investigators were able to determine the car crossed over the centre line before colliding head-on with the armored truck. The occupants of the truck were uninjured and remained at the scene.

“Investigators are looking for witnesses who observed the collision or the vehicle prior to the collision, or who may have dashcam footage,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

Traffic in the area was affected for several hours while the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service, Comox Valley Municipal Traffic and the BC Coroners Service examined the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the collision to contact RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file number 2020-312.


