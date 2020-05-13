Rescue crews discovered an individual unresponsive on Norris Rock (red pin) following a boating accident Tuesday night off of Hornby Island. Google Maps

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

One person is dead following a boating accident off Hornby Island Tuesday evening.

According to the Hornby Island Fire Rescue, firefighters were dispatched to tend to a patient with hypothermia as a result of an overturned boat.

While en route, they received word of a second patient, possibly deceased.

While the first medical crew arrived to assist a patient who was showing signs of hypothermia, a second crew went to Ford’s Cove Marina to board a dive boat to locate the second boater. The crew located the individual unresponsive on Norris Rock.

Crews brought the man back to the marina where a BC Air Ambulance crew and a local doctor met the patient to continue resuscitation efforts. The doctor pronounced the man dead at the marina.

According to their Facebook page, Hornby Island Fire Rescue noted they believe the boat capsized and one man was unable to stay afloat without a personal flotation device. The other boater was able to drag him to Norris Rock where he was able to right the boat and row it to Hornby Island to get help.

Sources indicate the man was not a resident of Hornby Island.

The Record will update the story when more information becomes available.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Fish parcels from home: A coastal B.C First Nation’s link with dispersed members

Despite the pandemic, Kyuquot First Nation will continue with its annual food fish distribution for members dispersed outside traditional lands

Island Health resumes elective surgeries

About 4,000 surgeries were postponed across the Island

UPDATE: Alert Bay lifts travel ban and local state of emergency as coronavirus outbreak dies down

With no new cases in over a week, and 90 per cent of cases recovered, Alert Bay lifts travel ban

COVID-19: Bella Bella extends travel lockdown to May 31

‘We will be able to keep us all safe as long as we continue to act safely’

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School gets creative during COVID-19

The school near Port Hardy is working to engage students in online learning

COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

Too soon to draw link between child illness and coronavirus

B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

Search and rescue groups, made up of volunteers, risk contracting COVID-19 when they rescue strangers

One person dead in boating accident off Hornby Island

Two people involved, one man recovered with hypothermia

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Students, recent grads can apply for emergency benefit on Friday, Trudeau says

CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic

‘Rapid, serial dating’ a no-go even as people expand their pandemic bubbles: Dr. Henry

Slow and steady is the name of the dating game right now, top doctor says

Better Business Bureau warns online puppy scams surging during COVID-19 pandemic

People from Victoria to Toronto and Halifax have reported being victimized while trying to buy a puppy online

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Most Read