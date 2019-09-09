One person dead in Highway 4 collision on Vancouver Island

Highway 4 was closed for several hours following crash

A woman has died following a head-on collision late Sunday, Sept. 8 on Highway 4 by Cameron Lake on Vancouver Island.

Police responded to the scene, near a series of tight corners known locally as “Angel Rock”, at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

“A female in her 50s was deceased at the scene,” said RCMP Const. Doug Pennington with Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services.

The woman was travelling westbound when she lost control of her car and entered the eastbound lane. Another vehicle T-boned the passenger side of the car. The female driver died at the scene; she was the only occupant in the vehicle, Pennington said.

Pennington said the woman was from the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The male driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the collision. No names have been released.

The accident closed Highway 4 between Port Alberni and Chalet Road near Whiskey Creek for a number of hours as police conducted a collision analysis and cleared the scene. Traffic began moving again at 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 9).

Pennington cautioned people to drive for the conditions. The road Sunday night was damp, and roads are typically slick during the first rain after a long dry spell. “Fresh rainfall, it’s going to be slick on the road.”

Environment Canada is calling for cool, wet conditions in the central Vancouver Island area for the next week.

Drivers were also reporting on social media Monday morning (Sept. 9) that a semi-truck broke down in the westbound lanes on H ighway 4 near Angel Rock around 9 a.m., blocking traffic in the one lane. The truck was towed from the scene before 10 a.m. and traffic was back to normal.

Pennington said the second incident had not been reported to Central Island Traffic Services.

Highway 19 was also closed Sunday night in both directions at Northwest Bay Road due to an accident, Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Dept. advised via social media. That accident was cleared at about 9 p.m.

