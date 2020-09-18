The Courtenay Fire Department, and other emergency personal, responded to fatal motor vehicle accident on Highway 19A on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 17. File image

One person dead in two-vehicle accident in North Island

Highway 19A was closed for several hours north of Courtenay following the crash

Some chalk marks on the pavement on the Old Island Highway north of Courtenay Friday morning were among the only signs of the fatal accident that happened there the previous evening.

About 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, the Courtenay Fire Department was called to the accident near Kirby Road north of Courtenay. They sent a heavy rescue truck and an engine in the event they needed to suppress a fire.

Police and ambulance personnel also responded to the scene where a 2005 Nissan Altima sedan had collided with a three-ton Hino cube van.

“The driver of the sedan succumbed to his injuries,” said assistant fire chief Dennis Henderson of Courtenay Fire Department. “The driver … was the lone occupant.”

There were two people in the cube van. Police confirmed the driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries and taken to hospital, adding that the sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours following the incident.

“I think it was opened shortly before midnight,” Henderson said.

There was a lengthy discussion on social media about the accident and potential causes, with some in the area reporting having heard a loud bang.

Insp. Mike Kurvers of the Comox Valley RCMP said a preliminary investigation indicates the sedan was heading southbound and lost control, probably drifting toward the shoulder, then turning the car suddenly to get back on the road.

“The vehicle started to veer and over-corrected, and then it started to spin,” he said. “You have no control after that point.”

The car struck the oncoming cube van that had been heading northbound. Both vehicles were write-offs, say police.

The detachment’s municipal traffic services division is continuing to investigate the case with assistance from North Island Traffic Services.

“It’s still under investigation,” Kurvers said.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man sentenced to 7 years for gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner
Next story
70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Access to remote Side Bay beach up in the bureaucratic air

Roads to the pristine north west coast Vancouver Island beach at risk of being deactivated

Mount Cain planning a modified winter season for north Island ski and snowboarders

Skiing is a COVID-friendly activity, but shared public spaces require adjustment

Remote B.C. tourism lodge staffed for coastal clean up instead of wilderness tours

The Great Bear Rainforest is home to exotic wildlife — and international trash

BC Hydro responds to all-day North Island power outage complaints

Dear Editor, I understand the frustration an all-day power outage like the… Continue reading

Report Card: North Island Secondary School named fourth fastest-improving school by Fraser Institute

NISS is listed among a total of 22 schools that have shown improvement in the annual report.

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Man sentenced to 7 years for gas-and-dash death of Alberta gas station owner

Ki Yun Jo was killed after Mitchell Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

One person dead in two-vehicle accident in North Island

Highway 19A was closed for several hours north of Courtenay following the crash

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Long-term care need pressuring acute care in Comox Valley, Strathcona

Region could use a couple of large facilities for seniors on the north part of the Island

Most Read