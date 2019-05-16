BC EHS air ambulance crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5 Thursday, May 16, 2019. (@megantcampbell/Twitter)

One person dead, others injured after multi-vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway

Paramedics took six people to hospital, including two in critical condition

One person has died and more than five others were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday.

The crash happened before 5:30 p.m. on Larson Hill between Hope and Merritt, near Coldwater Road, south of Exit 290. Drivers on the route reported heavy rain at the time of the accident.

The fatality has been confirmed by the BC Coroners Service.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that six people were taken to hospital, including two in critical condition and four believed to be stable.

The highway was closed for several hours, until at least 1 a.m., as emergency crews cleared the accident.

This marked the first major crash of Victoria Day long weekend. Through the weekend, police are expected to conduct a province-wide enforcement blitz, specifically targeting speeders.

In 2017, 540 people were injured in 2,300 crashes in B.C. over the May long weekend.

Senate committee approves dozens of energy-industry-friendly amendments to C-69
Electric cars are 80% cheaper to fuel than gas vehicles: BC Hydro

