The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person hurt after RCMP plane crashes at Whitehorse airport

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after an RCMP plane crashed at the Whitehorse airport.

Police say an RCMP employee on board was injured when the plane crashed on Monday morning.

The airport was temporarily closed due to the crash and has since reopened.

The Transportation Safety Board says the aircraft is a Pilatus PC 12 registered to the RCMP.

There was no immediate information if there were other people on board the single-engine turboprop at the time.

The TSB says it is sending a team of investigators to Whitehorse.

Plane crashRCMPYukon

Previous story
PODCAST: Sean McCann is the ‘Shantyman’
Next story
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue

Just Posted

‘Grass is Green’ contemporary dance. (Photo supplied)
‘Grass is Green’ contemporary dance coming to North Island venues

North Island Secondary School’s lawn was vandalized in the early morning hours of April 18. (Derek Koel photo)
Suspects caught after ‘thousands and thousands of dollars’ in damage done to Port McNeill lawns

Port McNeill council. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council highlights: RCMP, skateboarding, Rogers and more

Charles Williams (right) and his wife Sharlote Williams prepare to head off on his Every Child Matters walk form Port McNeill to Campbell River. Photo contributed
North Island residential school survivor completes 196-kilometre healing walk

Pop-up banner image