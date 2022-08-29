The View Royal Fire Rescue station is seen March 30, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

One person in hospital after Greater Victoria area house fire

Fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon

One person is in hospital after a house fire broke out in a home in View Royal.

View Royal and Langford fire crews responded around 4:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 29) to calls about a house fire in the 2300-block of Evelyn Heights off of Creed Road, near Thetis Lake Regional Park.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said crews also looked into a couple of calls about smoke in Thetis Lake Regional Park but determined they were due to smoke from the house fire.

Crews had been responding to a wildfire that broke out on Saturday (Aug. 27) in Thetis Lake Regional Park, which has since been extinguished. A portion of the park, Seymour Hill, remains closed for the time being.

West Shore fire crews also responded to a separate wildfire in Highlands in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park on Sunday (Aug. 28) evening at around 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Parts of Thetis Lake still closed after wildfire extinguished over weekend

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordLangford Fire RescueTown of View RoyalView Royal Fire RescueWest Shore

Previous story
Student research gets $8.6M boost from B.C. government
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 re-opens after 36 hours due to fatal semi-truck collision near Golden

Just Posted

Brad Unger is running for a third term as mayor of Gold River. Photo courtesy Brad Unger
Gold River Mayor hopes to return to office for third term

Port Hardy’s North Island College campus. (Supplied photo)
North Island College kicks off orientation at Port Hardy campus

The Ministry of Forests has upgraded Vancouver Island’s drought level warning to level 3 after a long period of hot weather and no rain. (Courtesy of Ministry of Forests)
Vancouver Island’s drought rating rises to level 3

Six emergency shifts at Port Hardy Hospital remain uncovered in September, according to minutes of a recent Island Health meeting. (Island Health photo)
North Island health-care crisis threatens to escalate this fall, leaked documents show