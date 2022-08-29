One person in hospital after Greater Victoria area house fire

One person is in hospital after a house fire broke out in a home in View Royal.

View Royal and Langford fire crews responded around 4:20 p.m. Monday (Aug. 29) to calls about a house fire in the 2300-block of Evelyn Heights off of Creed Road, near Thetis Lake Regional Park.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst confirmed one person has been taken to hospital.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said crews also looked into a couple of calls about smoke in Thetis Lake Regional Park but determined they were due to smoke from the house fire.

Crews had been responding to a wildfire that broke out on Saturday (Aug. 27) in Thetis Lake Regional Park, which has since been extinguished. A portion of the park, Seymour Hill, remains closed for the time being.

West Shore fire crews also responded to a separate wildfire in Highlands in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park on Sunday (Aug. 28) evening at around 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Parts of Thetis Lake still closed after wildfire extinguished over weekend

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordLangford Fire RescueTown of View RoyalView Royal Fire RescueWest Shore