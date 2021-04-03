Nanaimo RCMP were called to a home in north Nanaimo after a person was shot by another person who was experiencing a mental health crisis. (News Bulletin file photo)

One person shot, one detained in incident in Nanaimo home

Emergency services called out early Saturday morning, April 3

One person was detained and one person was taken to hospital after a shot was fired inside a home in Nanaimo’s north end early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 6400 block of Groveland Drive at about 6 a.m. Saturday, April 3 for an incident that Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Gary O’Brien called a mental health crisis.

“A firearm was involved and an individual in the home was struck with an errant shot from a firearm…” O’Brien said. “The individual who was in crisis left the home and was found a short time later and is receiving the care that that person needs.”

He said the victim was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, and there have been no updates on that person’s condition. There were no other victims.

RCMP

