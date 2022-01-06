One person taken to hospital after cabin fire near Port Alberni

One person was taken to hospital after a cabin was destroyed by fire in Beaver Creek just outside of Port Alberni.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 7900 block of Beaver Creek Road just after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022 and discovered that a cabin on the property had gone up in flames.

Beaver Creek VFD Chief Mike Kobus said one person was inside of the building at the time of the fire, but managed to escape. The person was taken to the hospital with “minor burns.”

Because of the extensive damage, Kobus said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

“The cabin was lost–there was nothing left of the place,” he added.

The property owner also lost a front-end loader to the fire, as well as some personal property.

The fire resulted in an automatic aid call, so Port Alberni Fire Department, Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department also attended.

“Everybody did a good job,” said Kobus.



