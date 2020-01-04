One person trapped after avalanche in backcountry near Merritt: RCMP

Search and rescue personnel are heading to the scene

Police say that one person has become trapped and is in need of urgent care following an avalanche in the backcountry near Merritt.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of an avalanche near Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek in the area of Stoyoma Mountain, RCMP said in a news release.

Search and rescue personnel are responding to the incident.

The region has been hit with heavy snowfall since New Year’s Eve, sparking extreme avalanche warnings from Avalanche Canada. The agency’s website did not have this particular incident reported on their website as of 2:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

This story is developing. Follow your local Black Press Media news outlet for more details as information becomes available.

Most Read