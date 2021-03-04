Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Ongoing Bamfield roadwork unrelated to planned $30M fix

Construction by Mosaic unrelated to $30M upgrade ordered in wake of fatal bus crash

Actual roadwork is yet to begin on a $30-million project to improve access to Bamfield in the wake of a fatal 2019 bus crash that killed two university students.

But an independent project to improve a section of the road is close to wrapping up.

Mosaic Forest Management is undertaking some road construction at the 7.6-kilometre marker of Bamfield Main; work began on Monday, Feb. 22 and was expected to take about two weeks to finish.

A Mosaic spokesperson warned that traffic control will be in place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and road users should expect temporary closures of up to 15 minutes between those times. No additional road closures are planned at this time following the construction at the 7.6-kilometre marker.

RELATED: Several factors led to deadly bus crash on Bamfield Road: RCMP report

RELATED: Area officials call for urgent response to Bamfield Road issues

This construction is separate from the planned $30-million upgrade to the 76-kilometre-long gravel road that was announced in September 2020, a year after two University of Victoria students died and numerous others were injured when the bus they were riding in rolled off the road during a storm.

“We’ve started some work but it’s geotechnical work that’s going on right now. It’s before the actual construction,” Huu-ay-aht First Nations chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. said.

The road is the main ground transportation link between Port Alberni, Bamfield and Anacla. Plans are to chipseal the unpaved industrial road. This will give it a hard surface but is not as permanent or expensive as paving it.

Dennis Sr. anticipates road drainage work will start in April, but construction won’t begin in earnest until June. The project is slated for completion in the fall of 2023. “That’s within the time frame we agreed with the province, over a three-year time frame. A lot of that is weather permitting,” he said.

Costs for upgrades to the road are being split between the Province of B.C. ($25.7 million) and Huu-ay-aht First Nations ($5 million).

The Huu-ay-aht, whose territory includes Anacla and Bamfield on Vancouver Island’s west coast, are overseeing the project with technical support from consulting firm Urban Systems. This is the first time a First Nation has taken the lead on a road construction project in B.C.

“That’s significant,” Dennis Sr. said, adding it wouldn’t have happened even five years ago.

“We’ve developed a relationship where the province trusts us that we can do the work. That’s a huge reconciliation piece of work.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBamfield

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)

Previous story
Anti-pipeline blockade at Vancouver intersection broken up by police
Next story
Heated conversation occurs at Port McNeill council over policy request

Just Posted

North Island Gazette file photo of Port McNeill council.
Heated conversation occurs at Port McNeill council over policy request

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom wants to see a change in the… Continue reading

The Port Alice pulp mill has been dormant since 2015. (North Island Gazette file photo)
The Port Alice pulp mill site is being ‘recycled’

Bankruptcy company is overseeing de-risking the site, water treatment and environmental monitoring.

Port Hardy Senior Citizens’ Society president Rosaline Glynn holds up the certificate from B.C. Premier John Horgan next to Loaves & Fishes director Peter Sinclair, vice president Kris Huddlestan, and Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas. (Submitted photo)
Port Hardy council to nominate Glynn for the Order of British Columbia

Glynn’s nomination was endorsed unanimously by council.

Emergency personnel crews on scene assisting BCEHS with patient care. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Speed and alcohol believed to be the cause of Saturday night car crash

More information on the crash could potentially be released at a later date.

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)
One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Pictured is Gary Smith’s firearms license, in which he is identified wearing his tricorn hat. Photo courtesy of Gary Smith
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Construction takes place on Bamfield Main in early February 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY CTV NEWS)
Ongoing Bamfield roadwork unrelated to planned $30M fix

Construction by Mosaic unrelated to $30M upgrade ordered in wake of fatal bus crash

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s board is forwarding a motion on illegal dumping to the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities’ upcoming annual general meeting. (Kane Blake photo)
Island communities asked to join forces in seeking help fighting illegal dumping

RDN resolution to be forwarded to Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends deadline for tourism, small business COVID-19 grants

Business owners expect months more of lost revenues

Protestors against old growth logging gather in front of the courthouse in Victoria on Thursday morning. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Protesters gather at Victoria courthouse to oppose Port Renfrew logging

Logging company seeks injunction to remove blockades near its Port Renfrew operation

Most Read