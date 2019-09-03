Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

Parents will soon be able to check online to make sure their kids are up to date on their immunizations.

In a news release Tuesday, the province said most parents will be able to find their school aged child’s immunization records in a government registry on immunizebc.ca.

The move comes as part of an effort to immunize kids in B.C. after several measles outbreaks over the past year. The province launched mandatory reporting in June and a catch-up immunization program launched earlier this spring saw 590,748 students get have their records reviewed.

Between immunization clinics and updates to records, 37,525 school-aged kids across B.C. are full immunized against the measles.

Speaking last week, Education Minister Rob Fleming said school support staff and public health officials would be speaking with parents whose children were not fully immunized.

