Port Hardy RCMP’s Acting Detachment Commander Corp. Chris Voller speaks with Port Hardy council during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 11. (Zoom meeting screenshot)

Only eight intoxicated in public tickets handed out by Port Hardy RCMP in second quarter

‘Is there a reason for not handing out tickets? Or do you see that it’s not any benefit?’

Port Hardy’s second quarter crime stats are now public information.

Acting Detachment Commander Corp. Chris Voller delivered the RCMP’s second quarter report to council on Tuesday (Aug. 11), and the topic of intoxication in public was discussed at length once again.

“We have seen an increase and a decrease that… relates mostly to covid-based behaviours,” stated Voller in his presentation to council via Zoom meeting.

He noted that in the RCMP’s first quarter report they actually saw dips in crime due to less people being outside, which he felt was a result of people “being socially responsible and following Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidance.”

Voller added that there was definitely a rise in criminal behaviour during the second quarter, which he felt was mainly because people started going outside again.

Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas wanted to know why tickets for being intoxicated in public were way down compared to the first quarter (63 tickets issued in first quarter, only eight issued in second quarter). “Is there a reason for not handing out tickets? Or do you see that it’s not any benefit?” asked Dugas.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” stated Voller. “I do promote addiction to alcohol as a medical issue, I do also acknowledge that it is a criminal issue, or it wouldn’t be a law. With some of our individuals, they don’t have an income, a driver’s licence, or any mechanism for us ever to collect that income, so we’re not doing it [handing out intoxicated in public tickets].”

Voller add the RCMP is “trying to support the individuals. We take them to a residence where there’s someone to care for them. If we don’t have that available, and the shelter’s not available, then they come to the cells so they can be monitored for their own safety, and then they’re released with supports…

It’s a longterm approach. Alcohol is a huge issue here, addiction is a huge issue here, and we’re going to do our part while still not allowing it in a public setting.”

The Port Hardy RCMP ended their second quarter with 899 files opened, which is up from 814 in the first quarter.

Files that were opened by the RCMO in the second quarter of 2020 (April-June)

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 39;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 13;

Aggravated – 1;

Criminal Harassment – 2;

Utter Threats Against Person – 11;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 3;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 0;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 83;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 6;

Breach of Peace – 38;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 30;

Cause Disturbance – 91;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 71;

Mischief under $5,000 – 18;

Mischief over $5,000 – 0;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 46;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 8;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;

Bail Violations – 19;

By-Law Noise – 19;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 27;

Break & Enter Business – 1;

Break & Enter Residence – 6;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 3;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 3;

Missing Persons – 6;

Missing Persons High Risk – 0;

Unspecified Assistance – 41;

False Alarm – 18;

Mental Health Act – 34;

Suicidal – 11;

Cocaine Trafficking – 4;

Cocaine Possession – 2;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving – 13;

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 1;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 3;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – 1;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 9;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 25;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 6;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 4;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 1;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0;

Street Checks – 63;

Prisoners held – 91;

JJP Hearings – 5; and

Detentions from JJP Hearings – 2.

