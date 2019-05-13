Vice-Admiral Mark Norman reacts during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Opposition force emergency meeting of defence committee on Norman affair

Norman was the second-in-command of Canada’s military before he was suspended

Three Conservative and one NDP MP are requesting that the House of Commons national defence committee be reconvened to examine the government’s conduct in the investigation and prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

Norman was the second-in-command of Canada’s military before he was suspended and then charged with breach of trust over alleged leaks of secret information about a navy shipbuilding contract.

Federal prosecutors stayed the charges on Wednesday, saying they had no reasonable prospect of getting a conviction.

In a letter sent Sunday to the clerk of the committee, the MPs say they are also looking to call a number of witnesses to the committee including Norman himself and the prime minister.

Norman’s lawyer, Marie Henein, has questioned why members of the former Conservative government had not been questioned during their investigation.

The Mounties say they respect the Crown’s decision to drop the case and that their officers conducted a thorough, independent and highly-professional investigation.

The letter from the MPs also alleges the prime minister prejudiced the conduct of the matter by inappropriately anticipating the RCMP’s investigation would result in a prosecution.

“This suggests that he and his cabinet had inappropriate access to information regarding an independent criminal proceeding,” their letter said.

READ MORE: Crown drops breach-of-trust case against Vice-Admiral Mark Norman

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer
Next story
Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

Just Posted

Iron Chisel crushes competition at regional powerlifting meet in Victoria

Stewart says he wants Iron Chisel to start competing at four Special Olympics’ tournaments a year.

Port Alice Health Centre emergency room will stay

The emergency room will be left intact with all equipment to be left in place and stocked.

Portside Academy of Performing Arts showcases local talent at the Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

The dance recital featured over 30 local dancers putting on incredible performances.

UPDATE : Crews gaining control of Sayward fire

A crew of 30 firefighters was called to the fire Saturday morning

UPDATE : Firefighters battle 6.5 ha. blaze

Coastal Fire Centre, Sayward Fire Department attended a 6.5 ha. fire in Sayward

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Most Read