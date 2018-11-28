This dead killer whale was discovered on Nootka Island on Nov. 14, 2018. (Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation)

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

The killer whale calf that was found dead on the west coast of Vancouver Island two weeks ago died three to five days after being born, a necropsy reveals.

The results of the procedure, published on the Fisheries and Oceans Canada website on Wednesday, confirmed the transient calf likely died because it was separated from its mother, its mother died, it was neglected, or it failed to thrive.

Further analysis of blood and tissue samples is required to determine cause of death, and could take two to three more weeks.

The whale, also known as Biggs, was found Nov. 14 on Nootka Island

Two days later, a female humpback washed shore near the Tsawwassen Ferry terminal in Delta. Necropsy results are consistent with a “catastrophic ship strike” and injuries from a propeller.

READ MORE: Tsawwassen humpback killed by ship strike, DFO says

The department is investigating.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike
Next story
$20-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools’ culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

$20-million Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

Lottery player who bought ticket in Nanaimo won $19,813,534 in Wednesday’s draw

B.C., Alberta drop in oil and gas investment ranking

Global survey puts nine U.S. states in top 10

B.C. ferry workers’ union fights for right to strike

Union in Vancouver Nov. 27-28 for B.C. Supreme Court hearing

Koi rescued at Vancouver Chinese garden; otter not seen for days

Otter hasn’t been seen since Saturday after eating a total of 11 koi

Orca calf found dead on Vancouver Island coast was only a few days old

Necropsy results show the calf may have died from maternal separation or other factors

Humpback found dead near BC Ferries terminal killed by ship strike, DFO says

The whale was found floating by the Tsawwassen ferry terminal on Nov. 16

First Nations Health Authority launches campaign on cannabis use

Ad messages focused on harm reduction for youth and women who are breastfeeding or pregnant

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Jeopardy questions from Nov. 20 spur Twitter support for levidrome

Most Read