Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard announced the arrival of over $600,000 worth of marine environmental response equipemnt to the Victoria Coast Guard base. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

The federal government marked World Oceans Day on Saturday by announcing $13 million in new funding for Canada’s coastal ecosystems.

Federal Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the money would support an additional 24 projects under Ottawa’s Coastal Restoration Fund to help restore habitats along Canada’s shorelines.

It’s the third instalment distributed to the fund, which has previously supported 40 projects across the country.

READ ALSO: Ucluelet fears orca protection could shut down fisheries

According to the ministry, the projects include recovering wild salmon habitats affected by climate change and mitigating the impacts of infrastructure development on coastal ecosystems.

Wilkinson also announced a $5 million investment in nine new data collection projects in the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., in order to assess the impacts of shipping traffic and climate change on the coast.

Both are part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan launched in 2016.

The Canadian Press

Most Read