‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

An out of control wildfire is burning 25 kilometres east of Fairmont Hot Springs.

The roughly 54-hectare wildfire is suspected to be human-caused, and was discovered Sunday. Labeled the ‘Branch B White Rock’ fire, it is currently the largest burning wildfire in the southeast fire centre, and is not under control at this time.

Fire information office Ashley Davidoff confirms the fire has grown in size since it was first discovered June 3rd.

“They are dealing with some gusty high winds in the area, and really steep terrain, so it makes it challenging,” Ms. Davidoff reported Wednesday morning.

There are 49 people involved with the attack, including two helicopters bucketing water, two water tenders on site, and two pieces of heavy equipment arriving Wednesday, June 6th.

The crews, which have been pooled from throughout the southeast fire centre, include two initial attack crews and two unit crews.

Ms. Davidoff says there are no road closures as a result of the fire as far as the BC Wildfire Service is aware.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” MS. Davidoff told the Pioneer. “However, it is suspected to be human caused.”

Previous story
UPDATE: BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets
Next story
Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Just Posted

New Port Hardy water reservoir installed

Water restrictions to be reviewed in two weeks

UPDATED: SD85 alerts public to school shooting threat in Port Hardy

RCMP not recommending charges stating students “are not a continued threat”

VIDEO: Gwa’sala – Nakwaxda’wx march against drugs and alcohol

GNN council reinforces commitment to eliminate drugs and alcohol incidents

Marine Harvest Riptide camp draws crowd at Port Hardy soccer pitch

The Port Hardy Secondary School soccer pitch was taken over by high… Continue reading

Port McNeill applies for grant funding to make a seniors community centre a reality

There is a lack of a common gathering place for seniors in the Town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behavior by animals across B.C. through the spring

Police respond to targeted shooting on Vancouver Island

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

Most Read