Cameron the Shetland sheepdog was banned from Langley’s Uplands Dog Park for ‘excessive’ barking on Nov. 22. Miranda Fatur Langley Times

Out of the doghouse: B.C. city lifts ban on pup who barked too much at dog park

Cameron the Shetland sheepdog is allowed back into Uplands off-leash dog park under some conditions.

A dog that was banned from Langley City’s Uplands dog off-leash park for his bark has been allowed back into the park to play, under some conditions.

On Nov. 22, Cameron – a Shetland sheepdog – and his owner John Levesque were handed a letter from the City that imposed a six-month ban from the park.

The letter read ”Your dog Cameron’s excessive barking and your inability to keep it under voice command while in the park has led to this ban.”

READ MORE: Dog banned from B.C. dog park for 'excessive' barking, running

But with support from his dog park friends and negotiations with the City, Levesque and Cameron got the ban lifted on Friday, Dec. 7.

“It’s fantastic,” said Levesque.

When he leaves the house now, Cameron sits in the front seat, and gets excited as soon as he spots Uplands dog park,” Levesque explained.

“All the dogs know him, so they come over. It’s great. It’s great for both of us. My anxiety levels have gone down,” added Levesque.

Upon returning to the park, Levesque and Cameron must follow a few rules imposed by the City, including keeping Cameron away from the east fence line of the park along 206 St. where Cameron used to chase cars. Levesque must also keep Cameron under control at all times.

The City “never truly wants to ban someone from a park or a facility,” said Langley City director of engineering Rick Bomhof.

“The people in the area do understand they live beside a dog park, and they can expect barking dogs. The people in the park have rights, and the people outside the park have rights. It’s a matter of balancing those out and living next to each other in a reasonable way,” Bomhof added.

If the conditions that the City and Levesque agreed upon are not adhered to, another six-month ban will be imposed.

Prosecutor signs off on former B.C. Liberal government's quick-wins probe
Canada-China relations turn icy over arrest of Chinese exec

UPDATE: Police say false bomb threat came from computer and printer in the school

“The threat was a hoax by a student,” said Port McNeill RCMP.

Winds of up to 90 km/hr forecasted to hit Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning that loose objects may cause damage

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles still undefeated, dominate Oceanside Generals in Port Hardy

Who can stop the North Island Bantam Eagles? The answer so far this season is, well, no one.

VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles tie Victoria Ice Hawks, fall in rematch

The North Island Atom Eagles will be back in league play action at home in January.

Strong winds expected to hit north, west Vancouver Island: Environment Canada

Environment Canada said southeast winds will reach speeds of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

No flood of extremist returnees to Canada expected, federal report says

The report says some 190 people with connections to Canada are suspected of terrorist activity abroad

Canada-China relations turn icy over arrest of Chinese exec

The Huawei case has threatened to complicate U.S.-China efforts to resolve a bitter trade dispute.

Prosecutor signs off on former B.C. Liberal government’s quick-wins probe

David Butcher said in a statement released Monday that the RCMP recommended charges under the Elections Act

Canadian physicist who won Nobel Prize touts science for the sake of science

Donna Strickland, 59, said securing the field’s highest honour has given her a significant new platform

Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Province has no mandatory driver training for commercial vehicles

B.C. city considers scrapping funds for Christmas decorations

Victoria city coun. Ben Isitt doesn’t think the government should pay for any religious symbols

Canada Post union files constitutional challenge against back-to-work legislation

Postal workers were ordered back to work in November

