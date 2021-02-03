Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW

Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

  Feb. 3, 2021 2:45 p.m.
  News

Kamloops This Week

An online fundraising campaign has been launched to help the family of a man who was killed in a mud rush at the New Afton underground mine just west of Kamloops early Tuesday morning (Feb. 2). A mud rush is the sudden influx of waterlogged materials into shalllow mine workings.

Tasha Gruber, Rosenberg’s sister-in-law is organizing the fundraiser at GoFundMe.com (search Helping a fallen Miner’s family-Ray Rosenberg or click here), which, as of 3 p.m. Wednesday had raised more than $42,000 for the family, surpassing the goal of $25,000.

“My sister and her four young children are reeling with the sudden death of her partner, their daddy, Ray Rosenberg, after a mining accident that tragically took his life,” Gruber wrote in the fundraiser’s introduction. “Ray was an amazing father, son, partner, friend, brother-in-law and all-around person. He was the sole provider of their family and took pride in providing for them. As you can imagine, not only has his passing left his family empty physically and emotionally, but sooner than later, also financially. A family should never have to stress about finances during a time like this, so we are hoping to ease that stress and worry. Anything helps and we so appreciate it. Thank you so much.”

New Gold, the company that owns the New Afton gold, silver and copper mine about 10 kilometres west of Kamloops, said the incident occurred at about 1:40 a.m. New Gold said the on-site emergency management system was activated and the RCMP and provincial safety authorities were immediately notified and arrived at the site. All activities have been suspended while the company and authorities investigate the incident.

Minister of Mines Bruce Ralston said the chief inspector of mines has initiated an investigation into the incident.

“The New Afton mine and those who work there are familiar to me, being one of the first sites I visited at the start of my tenure as minister,” Ralston said in a statement. “I send my sincerest condolences to the individual’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

READ MORE: 1 dead and 2 injured after mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

