A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

Island Health is spreading the word about a recent increase in drug overdose deaths and has issued an overdose advisory for all of Vancouver Island.

The advisory, issued today, May 11, notes that “there has been an increase in overdose deaths on Vancouver Island last week from opioids and stimulants [with an] increased risk with smoking.”

If someone overdoses, Island Health says to call 911, provide rescue breathing and administer naloxone if available.

Island Health included in the advisory some strategies for safer drug use, suggesting that people have their substances checked at overdose prevention sites or supervised consumption sites where available. Other strategies include trying a smaller amount of the drug before doing a regular hit, and using drugs with another person and staggering use so someone can respond if needed. Carrying naloxone and having an overdose response plan are other recommended strategies.

A provincial overdose alert advising of “increased drug toxicity reported across B.C.” was issued May 6 following an increase in both overdose deaths and non-fatal overdoses.

For more information, search www.islandhealth.ca.

READ ALSO: As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

opioid crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola asking non-essential travellers to stay away

Just Posted

COVID-19: B.C. Ferry traffic is down by over 50 per cent out of Port Hardy

B.C. Ferries wants non-essential travellers to stay home

Port Hardy mayor clarifies controversial ‘multiplex project tax’

‘The tax money is in reserve’

North Island MP calls for a funding program fix for local businesses

MP Rachel Blaney calls on ministers to urgently fix programs that are leaving behind local businesses in remote and rural communities

Mayor sees bright future for Port Alice despite dormant pulp mill owing $272 million

Port Alice’s main employer and tax payer has left the village on the hook for $1.8 million

Town of Port McNeill wins prize for display of Liberator Tulips

Check the flowers out as you start the walk along the Rotary Trail.

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Most Read