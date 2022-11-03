Overnight emergency room closures continue to occur at the Port Hardy Hospital

Island Health acknowledged this is not an ideal situation for the community

Overnight emergency room closures are continuing to occur quite frequently in Port Hardy, with Island Health recently advising community residents and visitors to the area that the Port Hardy Hospital (PHH) Emergency Department would again be temporarily closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 until 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 due to limited staff availability.

During that time of emergency department closure, all other inpatient services continued as normal at PHH.

Island Health acknowledged this is not an ideal situation for the community, and the organization sincerely apologizes “for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption.”

Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt (who was sworn into office Nov. 1), said the issue is currently on council’s radar and they are actively working with Island Health to come up with solutions to stop the closures.

“We’ve heard the concerns from the people who live here and council is very concerned about it,” she confirmed, adding that council “has been advocating and lobbying with the Ministry of Health, Island Health has as well, and we’re all doing the best we can.”

