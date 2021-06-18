Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack, but people often think they’re someone’s lost pet and try to ‘save’ them. But the owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room says good intentions can have bad consequences for wild animals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack, but people often think they’re someone’s lost pet and try to ‘save’ them. But the owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room says good intentions can have bad consequences for wild animals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room asks people to leave wild animals in the wild

Amber Quiring says people who think they’re helping are actually doing more harm than good

If you’ve ever seen a turtle or a bunny in the wild and thought, ‘This must be a lost pet. I shall rescue it,’ Amber Quiring thanks you for being a kind and caring person.

But please, don’t do it.

The owner Chilliwack’s Reptile Room said they’ve had far too many people bringing them animals that should be left right where they are.

“The most common ones, by far, are the red-eared sliders (turtles),” Amber Quiring said. “Because they are so abundant in our area, people find one in a parking lot or in their yard and bring it in to us because they think it’s someone’s pet.”

Alligator lizards are another one Quiring sees often.

“They are found everywhere, up Chilliwack Mountain and down by the Fraser and Vedder rivers,” she said. “People who think they’re helping catch these lizards, they bring them inside and they come here asking me what they need to feed them.

“They see an Alligator lizard in the fall and they wonder why it’s just sitting there doing nothing. Well, almost all reptiles are ectothermic, meaning they move slowly in colder temperatures. So that lizard is just chilling there because it’s chilling, getting ready to hibernate.”

RELATED: Chilliwack boy’s Christmas gift saves the life of sick snake

RELATED: Seven-foot boa constrictor briefly on the loose in a Chilliwack neighbourhood

The third one is bunnies. Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack.

“People see a bunch of little baby bunnies running all over their yard, and they scoop them up thinking they’re saving them,” Quiring said. “But what’s usually happened is those bunnies have just left the nest for the first time and nobody knew a nest was there. We probably get 10 to 12 or so litters brought in to us every season.”

Once a baby bunny is removed from its home, its odds of survival drop considerably. Even if it’s taken back to where it came from, it won’t be welcome.

“If we touch them, the majority of the time their mom won’t want to care for them anymore because she smells the threat on them,” Quiring said. “She’ll ignore them and they’ll either thrive or die.”

Bringing a wild animal into a home with existing pets can also be a bad idea, particularly with lizards.

“In their natural habitat, they have natural immunity to things like E. coli and whatever else they’d be picking up from rocks and streams,” Quiring said. “You bring this animal into your home and you’re touching it and you bring in your bearded dragon to see if they can be friends. Well now you’ve just introduced E. coli or something else into your bearded dragon’s immune system and it doesn’t have immunity to bad bacteria and stuff like that.

“It might take you too long to notice to something is wrong and that animal may die.”

All of that said, Quiring has a very simple rule of thumb for deciding whether to ‘save’ an animal.

“Animals you find in the wild should be left in the wild unless they are very clearly someone’s pet.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

Animal ShelterschilliwackWildlife

Previous story
Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured
Next story
Vancouver Island researcher finds lack of father involvement a drag on gender equality

Just Posted

Black Press Media file
Port Hardy RCMP on the hunt for porta-pottie arsonist

The porta-potties were lit on fire early in the morning on June 13

Eke Me-Xi students enjoy a field trip to Malcolm Island. (Submitted photos)
Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre takes field trip to Malcolm Island

Once at Bere Point, students made themselves at home in the day-use area

Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair logo
Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair cancelled again due to COVID-19 restrictions

The 2022 fall fair is still scheduled to take place in Port Hardy

North Island Gazette
EDITORIAL: What to do about homelessness in Port Hardy

‘people suffering from homelessness deserve to be treated with dignity and compassion’

North Island Eagles logo
North Island Eagles give update on the upcoming 2021-2022 season

The North Island Eagles minor rep hockey teams are getting ready for… Continue reading

A small pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins pass by close to shore in Campbell River June 16, 2021. Still capture from video courtesy of Kimberly Hart
VIDEO: Dolphin sunset captured from Vancouver Island shore

Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. The website for a Broadway theatre showing "Springsteen on Broadway" said it would only allow guests "fully vaccinated with an FDA-approved vaccine" — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
No Springsteen for you: AstraZeneca not good enough to qualify for Broadway ticket

Victoria area mayor among those unable to attend New York entertainment due to COVID-19 restriction

The BC Ferries’ website is down for the second time in one week from what they say is likely an overwhelming increase in web traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Surging web traffic crashes BC Ferries’ site again

Website down for second time this week

John Furlong told the Vancouver Board of Trade on Feb. 20, 2020 that he thinks the city could and should bid for the 2030 Winter Games. (CP photo)
PODCAST: John Furlong lays out a ‘provincial’ B.C. plan to host the 2030 Winter Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes potential role for Vancouver Island communities

The pilot of this single-engine propeller plane was unhurt after crash-landing in a Como Road orchard Friday, June 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Plane crash lands into Grand Forks orchard, pilot injured

RCMP have secured the crash site, pending investigation by Transport Canada

A tenant walks in front of her home on Boundary Road on Friday, June 18, 2021 after it was destroyed by fire the night before in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Family homeless after fire rips through Chilliwack house

Turtle rescued, no one seriously hurt following Boundary Road fire in Chilliwack

Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack, but people often think they’re someone’s lost pet and try to ‘save’ them. But the owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room says good intentions can have bad consequences for wild animals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room asks people to leave wild animals in the wild

Amber Quiring says people who think they’re helping are actually doing more harm than good

Photos displayed at a vigil for former Nanaimo outreach worker Amy Watts, whose body was found June 3 and whose death RCMP are investigating as a homicide. (News Bulletin photo)
‘We need to do better,’ says mother of woman killed in Nanaimo

Vigil held for former outreach worker Amy Watts, whose body was found downtown June 3

A hallway at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, which students decorated with shaving cream and glitter. The vandalism forced the shut down of the school Monday. Photo: Submitted
4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers

Most Read