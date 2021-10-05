Owner of military medals and ribbons found in Duncan sought

The owner of these military medals and ribbons that were found in a bag near Cowichan River is bing sought. (Submitted photo)

A bylaw officer with the City of Duncan is hoping to reconnect some old military medals and ribbons that he found with their owner.

Jack MacNeil said he discovered the medals and ribbons in a plastic Ziploc bag near a homeless camp on the Cowichan River on Sept. 29.

He said he has concluded that the last name of the man who is connected to the medals is “Harris” because that name was inside of a Bible that was also found in the bag along with the medals and ribbons, which are from the Second World War.

MacNeil said there was also a medal from the BC Ferry Services in the bag.

“I don’t know if there’s much monetary value to the medals and ribbons, but I’m sure there is some sentimental value to whoever owns them,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the City of Duncan’s Bylaw Services’ offices.



robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

