Owner says Vancouver Island family devastated after learning huskies were shot, killed

Two huskies from the Errington area that went missing on Christmas Eve have been confirmed deceased.

Mafawnwee Olivia Kenton reported that her two dogs, Kodi and Tigger, went missing on Dec. 24.

Kenton said Wednesday the loss of her pets has been devastating for her family and that her young son misses his best friends. She has since discovered the dogs were killed and buried in an Errington farmer’s yard.

Kenton said she received an anonymous phone call telling her to go to a property because her dogs were buried there.

Kenton, with her husband, went to the house (which they recognized and knew the owners) and Kenton’s husband asked the partner of the woman if their dogs were killed. She said the man indicated that was the case.

Kenton told the NEWS she is considering legal action.

The Oceanside RCMP issued a warning to the general public regarding the incident after comments made by others on social media sites.

“On Dec. 24, 2018, the Oceanside RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in Errington,” read a statement. “On arrival, RCMP discovered that two dogs came onto a farmer’s land and attacked his livestock. The dogs were in the process of killing his livestock and had also attacked his own dog. He attempted to get the dogs off and out of his yard but was unsuccessful. In order to save his own animals and protect the rest of his livestock, the farmer shot them under the authority of the livestock protection Act. The dogs did not have any collars or identification.

“While it is understandable that people are upset that animals were hurt, vigilantism and threats (online or in person) will not be tolerated.”

– Will be updated