Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be back in action June 1. (Photo provided by Pacific Coastal Airlines)

Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service next month

‘We are pleased to confirm that we will be resuming scheduled service on June 1, 2020’

Starting Monday, June 1, Pacific Coastal Airlines will be resuming service.

“On March 18 we announced a temporary suspension from March 25 until May 3, which was later extended to May 31, 2020 due to the rapidly deteriorating situation that COVID-19 presented on our industries demand and the need to be socially responsible during the state of emergency that was declared in our province,” stated Pacific Coastal on its website on May 11. “We are pleased to confirm that we will be resuming scheduled service on June 1, 2020. It’s important to note that we will not be returning to ‘normal operations’ as we will be offering a reduced schedule with many enhanced safety practices to ensure the health and well-being of our customers, staff and the communities that we serve.”

RELATED: PACIFIC COASTAL SUSPENDS OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19

The news release noted it is the company’s aim to “help provide air service for essential service workers, move important goods and cargo, provide access for customers who need to travel for various medical appointments (unrelated to COVID-19) and continue to offer remote communities access to the essential service of air travel should they require it.”

If you have any questions or would like more information please do not hesitate to contact Pacific Coastal at 1-800-663-2872 or email reserve@pacificcoastal.com.

BusinessCoronavirus

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

