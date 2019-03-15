Pacific Coastal’s 2019 summer schedule offers new, non-stop service from Vancouver to Port Hardy and Bella Bella

SUBMITTED PHOTO Pacific Coastal’s new summer schedule will come into effect on Sunday, June 23.

Pacific Coastal Airlines is pleased to announce its 2019 Summer Schedule for the Port Hardy (YZT) and Bella Bella (ZEL) Airports. The new schedule, which comes into effect on Sunday, June 23, will provide residents and visitors alike with larger Saab aircraft, more seat capacity, and new non-stop daily flights from Vancouver International Airport (YVR) South Terminal to Bella Bella and Port Hardy.

Implementation of the new non-stop service between Vancouver and Bella Bella will reduce total flight time by about an hour.

“This schedule change reflects our desire to enhance our service offerings to these two communities during the peak summer season,” says Pacific Coastal Airline’s V.P. of Commercial Services, Johnathan Richardson. “We believe we have succeeded by providing more, regularly scheduled non-stop service with the larger Saab aircraft between Vancouver and the two communities.”

Highlights of the new summer schedule include:

Port Hardy:

three daily non-stop return flights with larger Saab aircraft between Vancouver and Port Hardy (Monday – Friday);

Increased seat availability;

Enhanced passenger experience (Saab aircraft offers flight attendant, in-flight service, onboard washroom); and

Increased cargo capacity.

Bella Bella:

2 daily non-stop return flights with larger Saab aircraft between Vancouver and Bella Bella (Sunday – Friday);

Increased seat availability;

Reduced flight time by approximately 1-hour between Vancouver and Bella Bella as service is now non-stop;

Enhanced passenger experience (Saab aircraft offers flight attendant, in-flight service, onboard washroom);

Increased cargo capacity; and

Improved connections between Bella Bella and Campbell River, Victoria, Williams Lake, Tofino, Powell River, Prince George, and Comox.

In order to achieve these schedule changes, Pacific Coastal has made a significant adjustment to its current service between Port Hardy and Bella Bella.

“With the implementation of this new summer schedule, we will not operate regularly scheduled flights between Port Hardy and Bella Bella,” says Richardson. “Effective June 23 that service will instead be provided by Wilderness Seaplanes.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service between Port Hardy and Bella Bella in its fall schedule.

Located in Port Hardy, Wilderness Seaplanes is affiliated with Pacific Coastal, and is ready and eager to begin.

“It is with pleasure and excitement that we announce this new scheduled route,” says Wilderness Seaplanes General Manager, Vince Crooks. “It’s a great opportunity for Wilderness to link the communities, and the surrounding area, through a scheduled flight from Port Hardy.”

To get more information about Wilderness Seaplanes’ services, fare pricing, and conditions of travel, visit their website. All bookings for Wilderness Seaplane flights must be made by phone at 250.949.6353.

To get more information or to book flights with Pacific Coastal, you may visit our website, contact one of our Customer Service Agents at 1.800.663.2872, or speak to your travel agent.

About Pacific Coastal Airlines

A privately owned, British Columbia based regional airline operating from Vancouver International Airport’s South Terminal (YVR), Pacific Coastal is now the sixth-largest airline operating at YVR, based on outbound seats, and third largest in takeoffs and landings. It flies to 16 airports and with its affiliate airline Wilderness Seaplanes located in Port Hardy on north Vancouver Island, connects to more than 50 additional destinations in the province from as far east as Cranbrook in the Rocky Mountains, as far north as Prince George, or Masset on the legendary island of Haida Gwaii and now as far west as Tofino. Its network encompasses major ski destinations, a multitude of fishing lodges, outdoor and wildlife adventure tours, and authentic First Nations experiences. Pacific Coastal also operates WestJet Link, which provides service from Calgary to Cranbrook, Prince George, Lethbridge, Lloydminster, and Medicine Hat.

About Wilderness Seaplanes Ltd.

Formerly a division of Pacific Coastal Airlines, Wilderness Seaplanes was launched as a privately-owned, independent airline in May 2016. Operating from its base in Port Hardy on Northern Vancouver Island, Wilderness provides extensive scheduled and charter services to all the local communities, the forest and aquaculture industries, as well as the increasing tourism market on the central coast. We operate a fleet of six seaplanes, including the world’s largest fleet of the legendary Grumman Goose, also known as “the flying boat”, an amphibious aircraft that is perfectly suited for flying in coastal conditions. Wilderness Seaplanes operates seven days a week throughout the year to more than fifty scheduled locations and provides charter service from as far South as B.C’s capital city of Victoria and as far North as the mystical island of Haida Gwaii. All bookings for scheduled and charter service must be made by phone at 250.949.6353.

– Press release