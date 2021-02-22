Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Nasty weather is predicted for British Columbia, with warnings about wind, rain and snowfall, along with winter storm watches in several areas of the province.

Environment Canada says the central coast, inland sections, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley will get the worst of the rain, with heavy downpours of up to 150 millimetres of rain along the coast.

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon, with the Pacific frontal system bringing gusts up to 90 km/h.

Winter storm warnings have also been posted for the Fraser Canyon along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, where snow is expected to change to rain as warm air moves over southern B.C.

The forecaster says a frontal system loaded with subtropical moisture from the Pacific is moving across B.C.’s southern coast, with the potential to produce heavy downpours, flash floods and pooling water.

The heavy rain is expected to last into Monday.

