Flames destroyed a home at 2335 Henderson Ave. on June 25, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Pair sentenced for starting 2019 Campbell River house fire

Eddie Cliffe Jr., 44, and Gwen Olney, 65, sentenced to 21 months in jail

A pair of Campbell River residents were sentenced in connection with a 2019 house fire on the Wei Wai Kum reserve.

Eddie Cliffe Jr. 44, and Gwen Olney, 65, were each given 21 months in jail, an 18 month probation, and a ban on owning firearms for 10 years, at their Oct. 1 court date at Campbell River Law Courts.

The home at 2335 Henderson Avenue was set ablaze on June 25, 2019.

Smoke was visible from miles away when the house went up in flames.

No injuries were reported a the time, and firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from damaging nearby homes.

The fire was fueled by propane cylinders, and a number of explosions occurred. One blast produced shrapnel that narrowly missed firefighters, according to the Campbell River Fire Department.

