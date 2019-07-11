A team of pan-Canadian researched, led by UVic’s Roberta Hamme, will investigate the ocean’s role in slowing climate change as part of the federal government’s Advancing Climate Change Science in Canada initiative. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Pan-Canadian research team led by UVic investigates ocean’s role in slowing climate change

University of Victoria receives $540,000 in federal funding

While researchers know the ocean plays a crucial role in absorbing large quantities of excess carbon dioxide released by human activities, they don’t quite know how fast the CO2 is being absorbed. This is leaving researchers with a bigger question — how will this change as the ocean warms and acidifies?

A team of pan-Canadian researchers, led by the University of Victoria, has received $540,000 in funding to address this critical gap in knowledge. As part of the federal government’s $4.7 million Advancing Climate Change Science in Canada initiative that was announced Thursday, the team will investigate the ocean’s role in slowing climate change.

READ ALSO: Climate change activists hosting ‘die-in’ in downtown Victoria

Roberta Hamme, a chemical oceanographer and associate professor in the School of Earth and Ocean Science, will lead the team and help Canada measure the absorption of carbon dioxide and predict future changes in all three of Canada’s oceans.

Bringing together university and government scientists, the team will also train students at seven universities across Canada to help develop the next generation of techniques that will be used to integrate observations from new ocean technologies and computer modelling efforts.

READ ALSO: Top 10 climate change myths debunked

“Science clearly shows us the causes of climate change, and our government is supporting the scientists that we know will show us the solutions,” said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna in a statement. “Working with scientists and academics will help us keep pushing forward in the fight against climate change. By coming together and working collaboratively we can ensure a safer, more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren.”

For more information on ocean and climate research being done at UVic visit uvic.ca/campaign/ocean-climate/.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Prawn trap catches ferry; Denman Island cable ferry out of service
Next story
BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Just Posted

‘Namgis First Nation ready to take next step with land-based salmon farm Kuterra

“the Nation considers Kuterra to have successfully fulfilled the mission the Nation gave it”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Waterfall at West Main near O’Connor Lake

“I used a tripod and placed it near the bottom of the falls”

Zeballos wildfire depicted in series of artworks marked by grieving and dark humour

Paintings by Liz Toohey-Wiese address climate change, effects of economy on physical world

Port Hardy Rotary Club installs new informational sign at District of Port Hardy’s windmill blade display

What do you think of the windmill blade display and the new informational sign?

It’s baby season at MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre in Comox Valley

Cash-strapped non-profit in need of donations

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Cabin has saved others before recent rescue of Island hiker

Strathcona Park A-frame structure has provided refuge for about 40 people, says owner

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Masked suspects spend an hour drilling unsuccessfully into bank wall in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek tips on July 2 incident at north-end Scotiabank

Scientists uncover new DNA details about ancient trees on Vancouver Island

UBC team sampled trees in Carmanah Walbran Provincial Park to see how they mutate over time

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Most Read