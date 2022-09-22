Parksville Fire Department spent close to four hours working to contain a fire at a commercial mixed-use building on Memorial Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 22. (Michael Briones photo) (Michael Briones photo)

Parksville Fire Department spent close to four hours working to contain a fire at a commercial mixed-use building on Memorial Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 22. (Michael Briones photo) (Michael Briones photo)

Parksville fire crews called out to battle ‘suspicious’ early morning blaze

RCMP believe fire was deliberately set

Parksville Fire Department spent close to four hours working to contain a fire at a commercial mixed-use building on Memorial Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 22.

An investigation is currently underway with Oceanside RCMP General Investigation Section and an RCMP fire investigator on-scene continuing to collect evidence.

Oceanside RCMP indicated in a press release they believe the fire was deliberately set at the rear exterior of the building.

If anyone has any information about this fire or has dash cam or video surveillance from the area around 6 a.m. this morning, investigators would like to speak with you, said Sgt. Shane Worth. Fire crews and police are still working in the area and the public is asked to respect the temporary closures and barriers that are currently in place.

The department was called out at approximately 6 a.m.

READ MORE: Parksville Fire receives new rescue truck

“We had a structural collapse at the rear of the building at which time we withdrew the fire crews from the building and worked it from the exterior,” said fire chief Marc Norris. “We want to make sure our fire crews are in a safe position.”

No one was inside the building at the time.

Because both sides of building are made of concrete, firefighters were limited to fighting it aerially, using aa ladder truck. It took hours to deal with the hot spots said Norris as they were difficult to access.

The Qualicum Beach and Errington fire departments were called in to assist.

More than 25 people work in the building, which includes a law firm, a Salvation Army office and a property management office.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

fireParksville

 

(Michael Briones photo)

(Michael Briones photo)

(Michael Briones photo)

(Michael Briones photo)

Previous story
$2M in funding announced for care plan to help those at risk of suicide in B.C.
Next story
BHP issues apology to First Nation for longstanding damage from Island Copper Mine operations

Just Posted

Quatsino First Nation’s community hall was full on Tuesday evening as BHP made a public apology to the nation regarding the Island Copper Mine’s operations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
BHP issues apology to First Nation for longstanding damage from Island Copper Mine operations

Jonathan Schmidt discussing limits on commercial development. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice residents attend walk n’ talk on community development

Smoke from the Heber River fire is seen rising over Highway 28 near Crest Lake. Photo courtesy David Burgis
Wildfire near Gold River sends plume of smoke over community

Group #4 and word cloud at the open house. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice residents brainstorm ideas for the village’s future