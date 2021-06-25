Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)

Parole hearing for convicted killer in Johnson-Bentley murders pushed to September

An application was submitted by David Ennis’ lawyers to extend the hearing deadline for day parole

The fate of a Wells Gray Park murderer has now been pushed back to September.

David William Ennis, convicted of the murders of two families near the park 39 years ago, has been granted a new date for his parole hearing.

The hearing was originally set for July, but Ennis — previously known as David Shearing — and his counsel applied for an extension for the hearing as they were not ready to present their documents and application for day parole, an inside source told Black Press Media.

Documents had to be delivered to the Parole Board by May 1 but Ennis’ application for day parole has changed the timeline for his full review, meaning the deadline to submit impact statements and other documents have also been pushed back to July 15.

Ennis was convicted of murdering George and Edith Bentley, of Port Coquitlam, along with their daughter Jackie Johnson, her husband Bob and their two daughters Janet, 13, and Karen, 11, of West Kelowna, at a Wells Gray Park campsite.

After shooting the four adults as they sat around a campfire, Ennis held the two girls captive for a week, sexually assaulting and torturing them before killing them. He then put all six bodies in the family car and set it on fire.

A petition was launched in February to deny Ennis parole. As of June 25, the online petition had over 95,000 signatures.

Ennis is eligible for parole every five years but hasn’t had a hearing since 2012.

Those interested in supporting can sign the petition.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hundreds march at Malahat for children who died at residential schools
Next story
Heat wave prompts heat-injury warnings for B.C.’s outdoor workers

Just Posted

Quatsino First Nation photo
Quatsino First Nation purchases land from Western to establish waterfront community

Port Alice municipal office. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice council votes to cancel Canada Day celebrations

A roadside memorial in Cedar for former police officer Shinder Kirk, who died in a car crash on Cedar Road in December 2018. (News Bulletin file)
Driver guilty in 2018 Nanaimo crash that killed retired Abbotsford police sergeant

Museum exhibit Textiles 3. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New textiles exhibit opens at Port Hardy Museum