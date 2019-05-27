A fire burns near High Level, Alta. on May 21, 2019 in this handout photo from the Alberta Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Chris Schwarz, Government of Alberta)

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke will likely impact parts of B.C. over the next day or two.

The agency issued a special air quality statement for several regions in the province.

READ MORE: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer

Much of central B.C., including Prince George, and areas in the north-east of the province fall under the advisory that indicates impacts can last between 24 to 48 hours.

The agency recommends people stop or reduce physical activity if their breathing becomes difficult or they feel unwell, drink plenty of fluids and follow other “common sense” measures.

It has more information on its website on how to reduce exposure to smoke.

The BC Wildfire Service says that as of Sunday afternoon, there were 20 wildfires larger than 0.01 hectares in the province.

Environment Canada says it will issue an update Monday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist
Next story
No charges laid in reported sexual assault at Canadian Forces Base on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

It had been four years since Relay for Life was last held in the North Island town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: North Island’s 2019 Local Hero Awards

The Local Hero Awards ceremony created a platform for stories that make our communities strong.

Resident thinks Furney Place could potentially be a dangerous road, wants cement barriers installed

“I acknowledge that although speed is not a factor in my concern, aged drivers and distractions are”

‘Out of the Interior: Survival of the Small-town Cinema in British Columbia’ is coming to Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill

On Saturday, June 8 at 7:00 p.m., ‘Out of the Interior’ documentary will screen at Gate House Theatre.

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

No charges laid in reported sexual assault at Canadian Forces Base on Vancouver Island

Reporting sexual assault hugely important, says Ending Violence B.C.

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Parts of B.C. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for several regions

Remains of B.C. soldier identified in France, more than a century after death

Pte. George Alfred Newburn enlisted in Esquimalt at the age of 16 and died barely two years later

Former Whitecaps player ‘optimistic’ after meeting about alleged harassment

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Gunned-down Abbotsford cop was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says

Oscar Arfmann faces trial for first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

North Island Timing Association brings back drag races to airport

Race dates are: June 22-23, July 20-21, and August 24-25.

Police renew call for public help in search for Island teen

Jordan Holling disappeared in the early hours of Oct. 16, 2017

Most Read