(Bring Brett Home/GoFundMe.com)

(Bring Brett Home/GoFundMe.com)

Peachland man on way to Victoria still missing after Hwy. 99 landslide

Brett Diederichs was traveling to his new Vancouver Island home with his mom and his partner

A GoFundMe has been launched for the family of a Peachland man who remains missing after being swept away in a landslide last week on Highway 99.

On Nov. 15, Brett Diederichs was travelling to his new home in Victoria, on Vancouver Island, with his mom and his partner, Madison van Rijn, when they were caught in a landslide outside of the Pemberton. According to the fundraiser page, Diederichs’s partner and his mom managed to make it out alive, but he was taken by the landslide and remains missing.

While police did not identify Diederichs, RCMP said on Nov. 20 that they recovered the bodies of three men while searching the Duffy Lake area landslide and are still looking for the body of a fourth man.

As of Nov. 24, the fundraiser has raised more than $65,000 since first launching the day before.

“We will use these gifts to contribute to his end-of-life celebrations and to support the love of his life, Madison during these difficult times,” reads the fundraiser.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Bring Brett Home fundraiser can do so here.

READ MORE: Merritt evacuee thankful for support from Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Hollow’ apology: Kelowna RCMP investigated for refusing to probe sex assault

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodOkanaganStorm

Previous story
3 men found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery
Next story
Incoming storms expected to bring outages, rising waters: BC Hydro

Just Posted

NDP MLA Michele Babchuk says the Old Growth deferral plan is largely to ensure the sustainability of the forestry industry. Bailey Repp photo.
Old growth deferrals to help ensure forestry industry’s viability — MLA

Seniors Critic Rachel Blaney is concerned about seniors losing their Guaranteed Income Supplement (File photo)
Federal NPD call for emergency debate on GIS benefit

Vehicles kick up a spray as they drive through pooling water during heavy rains on Nov. 15. Less severe but back to back storms are forecast to affect the Island this week. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Vancouver Island braces for 3 more storms in 7 days

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.