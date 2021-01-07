Nanaimo RCMP hope to find the owner of cash that flew out of a moving vehicle in the north end on Monday. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP hope to find the owner of cash that flew out of a moving vehicle in the north end on Monday. (File photo)

Pedestrian in Nanaimo finds money ‘floating from the sky,’ turns it over to RCMP

Woman out for a walk gathers up cash that flew out of moving vehicle

The term ‘cash drop’ took on a new meaning for a woman out for a walk in Nanaimo earlier this week.

According to a police press release, the woman was was walking along a street in north Nanaimo on Monday morning, Jan. 4, when a vehicle “went flying past her.” Seconds later money, “floating from the sky,” was falling around her.

The woman could not provide a licence plate number or description of the vehicle that drove past her, but did say that it did not stop.

Being an “honest soul,” the release said, the woman picked up all the money up and called the Nanaimo RCMP to report her find.

“No reports of lost money have been filed with the local detachment,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “The owner of the money may not even be aware that it had flown out an open window. Another theory is that it may have been gained through illegal means and the owner is reluctant to report it.”

The money will be held for 90 days and if the lawful owner is not found, it will be turned over to the finder. Anyone who believes the money belongs to them and can prove it is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-388.

RCMP Briefs

